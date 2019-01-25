American TV network CBS Corporation has named veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw as one of the international judges on its new reality show, ‘The World’s Best’.

Henshaw, to this end, joins American stars Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and Ru Paul as judges for the show to be hosted by Emmy award winner James Corden.

The excited actress took to her Instagram page to share the new feat with her fans. She wrote:

“Totally excited to finally announce that I am one of the International judges, proudly representing Nigeria in the New CBS Global talent show “THE WORLD’S BEST”!! The biggest and best new talent show. It’s like nothing you have seen before!! Together with 49 other International judges we make up the #WallOfTheWorld.

American judges are Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul👌

Show host is James Corden

It premieres in the U.S on Feb 3rd following the Super Bowl on CBS…💃💃💃💃💃💃

Stay tuned for more info!!!

Spot the Nigerian Flag🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

‘The World’s Best’ is a high profile upcoming global talent competition series which will feature performers being evaluated by judges.

The show will feature international panel of 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts in various fields of entertainment.

The global talent competition is scheduled to premiere immediately after Super Bowl LIII in the U.S. on Feb. 3.