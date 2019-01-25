Bukky Wright Converts To Christianity?

Delectable Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright is reportedly back to her former belief years after she dumped Christianity to worship in the Muslim society.

The light-skinned actress who is divorced from her first marriage remarried a journalist who she again divorced and has allegedly divorced again from her current husband.

Concise News Entertainment desk understands that the veteran actress now lives in Huston Texas, with her two sons.

Formerly known as Bukola Sekinat, the Yoruba actress, who is a close friend of another actress, Lola Alao (also a convert to Islam) professed Islam around 2015.

There was a time most of Nollywood Yoruba actresses professed to be Moslems including late Moji Olaiya.

“I have been seeing her in Winners Chapel, Houston, where she attends services and would come elegantly dressed, a reliable source exclusively told KemiAshefon.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is back to being single again, has been putting up some posts on Instagram indicating she’s reading Christian literature(s).