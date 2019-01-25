Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears In Acting CJN

The Federal Government on Friday suspended the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, following the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal on January 23rd.

The Nigerian government said the suspension stood until the conclusion of Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Following the suspension, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in acting CJN in the person of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State.

He was conveyed to the Presidential Villa at about 4:30pm in a black Mercedes Benz C240 with number plate GWA: 900FA.

Onnoghen is being tried by the government at the CCT for alleged non-declaration of assets as required by the law.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday barred the tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the CJN.

The three-man panel granted the interim order pending ruling on the CJN’s application for stay of proceedings.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court had given orders to the CCT to stop the trial of the nation’s judicial offer over alleged false declaration of assets.

But the CCT held that the courts were of coordinate jurisdiction with the tribunal and so lacked powers to direct or supervise its proceedings.