President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law Executive Order 007 of 2019 on the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

According to tweets shared on the President’s Twitter handle, @MBuhari, he signed the order at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Concise News gathered that the order permits private companies to fund the contraction of major roads in the country, while they are repaid in form of tax credit.

Buhari said: “Today in Abuja I signed into law Executive Order 7 of 2019 on the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

“This Executive Order seeks to demonstrate the commitment of our Administration to conceive, design, develop and deliver Public Private Partnerships with notable investors, so as to close Nigeria’s road infrastructure gap.

“Since I oversaw the successful implementation of the Petroleum Trust Fund roads development programme in the 1990s, various models have been adopted in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure gap.

“In recent years, our reliance on annual budgetary allocations to fund roads development has been disappointing, given that our budget proposals have not always been passed in an expeditious manner by the National Assembly.

“There have also been revenue shortfalls that have hampered our efforts to fully fund critical projects. In addition, at the inception of this Administration, we met a significant backlog of local contractors’ debts, which we have undertaken to clear.

“Despite these challenges, our Administration remains committed to keeping our promises to deliver qualitative roads and transportation infrastructure to our citizens, communities and businesses.

“In this regard, we have consistently adopted innovative solutions to complement the annual budgetary spending on infrastructure.

“You may recall that on 25th February 2018, I approved the establishment of a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, through which the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is investing in critical Roads and Power Projects nationwide such as the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, East-West Road, Abuja – Kano Road, and the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project.

“PIDF is a 2.5 Trillion Naira initiative, being funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Dividend Account, the Federal Budget, as well as counterpart funds from China Exim Bank, China Development Bank, and other development partners.

“The 100 Billion Naira raised by the Debt Management Office through the Sukuk issuance in September 2017 has been fully deployed by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing for 25 critical economic road projects located across each of the six Geo-political Zones.

“Furthermore, in December 2018 we raised an additional 100 Billion Naira for funding of another set of 28 road projects, also spread across the six Geo-Political Zones.

“Through these innovative funding mechanisms, we have been able to address the challenges of project funding, cost variation and completion risks that have plagued the development of Nigeria’s critical roads infrastructure assets.

The Executive Order 7 I signed today marks another milestone in changing the narrative that has dogged past efforts at developing critical roads infrastructure nationwide.

“With this Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, 19 Eligible Road Projects are to be undertaken by 6 leading manufacturing and construction firms, located in 11 States, and in each of the six Geo-political Zones.

“Through this Scheme, companies that are willing and able to spend their own funds on constructing roads to their factories or farms will recover their construction costs by paying reduced taxes, over a period of time. We shall ensure complete transparency in these set-offs.