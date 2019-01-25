Buhari Must Not Be Re-elected, Warns Falae

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae, has appealed to Nigerians to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari is not re-elected in the February 16 presidential election.

He noted that Nigeria is in dire need of a good leader.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, spoke when the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Mrs Titi Abubakar, visited leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, at the residence of Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday evening.

He said, “This government must not come back, for the sake of all of us; and even for the sake of the man (Buhari) himself.

“He does not have a clue of what is going on again. I don’t think he is well. He should just go home and rest. Some characters are hiding behind him to do evil.

“I wish Atiku well. We are on the same page, we are aiming at the same result. No one wants this government to come back because the government has failed.

“Things that have not been happening before are now happening in the country; herdsmen now kidnap people as the eagle picks chicken.

“We must cooperate so that we get the right result. I want to assure you that we are on the same page, we want the same result for this country. The reign of terror in this land must end.”

In his remarks, Fasoranti reiterated that the Afenifere would support any candidate that would restructure Nigeria.

“Our position in Afenifere is to support any candidate that will restructure Nigeria, because things are not moving in the country and we want the country to move forward,” he said.

Mrs Abubakar solicited the Yoruba elders’ support for her husband.

“I want to assure you that my husband will not disappoint the Yoruba people and the country in general.

“He said he would restructure the country and I know he will do it,” she said.