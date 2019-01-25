President Muhammadu Buhari has denied claims that his government has been marginalising the Igbo people, adding that his appointments are based on merit.

The President, who assured the Igbo of a seaport in Onitsha if re-elected, also announced that the River Niger portion in Onitsha would be among the rivers that would be dredged for seaports in his second term.

Buhari said that the rivers in Warri and Lokoja, which he said when done, would decongest the Lagos seaport and open economic activities in Anambra and the South-East in general.

Buhari made this pledge at an interactive session with traditional rulers and presidents-general of Anambra communities at the palace of the Obi of Onitsha on Thursday during his campaign visit to the state.

He said, “My government is determined to complete the ongoing federal projects in the state, especially the Second Niger Bridge and the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“It’s not true that my government is marginalising the Igbo. The five eastern states are represented in my cabinet. Every appointment was based on fairness to accommodate every state.

“The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah are from the South-East.”

The President added that his appointment of security chiefs was based on merit not sentiments, adding that the current acting Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, was appointed based on merit.

He stated, “Those of you who were in the military, even in the Biafran Army, know that the entry point is the same and you go for basic training, until you go to your formations or institutions, whether it is Army, Navy, Air Force or the police. The most competent or senior person is the one that gets there.

“If there are half a million soldiers, only one man can be the Chief of Army Staff at a time. This is so for the rest of the troop. In recruitment, we make sure that by states, people are recruited. At least, this is what I do, people are recruited from each state. For those who manage to get recruited, it’s up to them to get to the top if they are professional and work for it.

“The present Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff even the previous Inspector-General of Police that just left, I didn’t know them personally before I appointed them. I follow the records.

“The same thing with the IG that was appointed last week. I don’t think I have ever seen him, I follow the records. So, appointments in the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies depend on individual performance after recruitment, not where you think you come from. At least between me and God, this is what I do.

“I assure the people of the South-East of the completion of the ongoing roads and rail projects in the geopolitical zone in my second term.

“We regret that most of the roads are in deplorable conditions as a result of serial abandonment by previous governments.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway was done last during Abacha’s time, but its being done now. The Minister of Transport had told you about the ongoing rail projects across the country. We are determined to complete all of them in our second term in office.”