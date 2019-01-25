Biafra Group Blasts Ohaneze Over Atiku's Endorsement, Advises Igbos

Pro Biafra group, the Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has criticised Igbo socio-cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo for getting involved in politics.

The group appealed to the people of the Southeast and Southsouth regions to be mindful of politicians and campaign promises.

They were reacting to recent launch of Political campaigns in Southeast by President Mohammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, in a statement to Daily Post on Friday, advised the people not to “allow themselves to be used as political tools to kill people for selfish interests.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorsed Atiku on Thursday during a meeting of Imeobi, the highest decision-making body of Ohanaeze.

Ohanaeze said the endorsed the former Vice President because they believed he has restructuring agenda.

But BNYL said that “Ohanaeze ought not to have involved in politics,” adding that it endorsed a wrong candidate that doesn’t have Igbo interest.

The group added, “northern politicians, after this election, our people will totally be forgotten for another four years, and it goes on like that.

“We are wiser now. None of our people should fight for Buhari when he loses or fight for Atiku when Buhari wins. We will not tolerate it”