President Muhammad Buhari may have laid to rest claims that he is an impostor with the name “Jubril” from Sudan, Concise News understands.

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu had alleged that Buhari was dead but replaced by “Jubril” from Sunday.

“I will unmask that thing called Jubril, on live Television with experts,” Kanu had said last year.

“I can only forgive the cabals that imported that thing, if only they will return him back to Sudan.”

“By the time I finish with them, no Fulani Man will ever be the President of Nigeria. They know it, that is why they want to kill me, but they can’t because Chukwuokikeabiama is with me.”

According to him, “That thing in Aso Rock from Sudan is not bald, like the real Buhari. If you think I’m lying, ask that thing in Aso Rock, to remove his cap for air to penetrate his head, people will run away.

“Experts from America are coming, to join me in this very exposure of that thing called Jubril.”

However, during the launch of Nigeria’s new e-passport held recently in Abuja, Buhari had removed his cap just to take his passport photo.

In a related development, Kanu has reiterated that the only condition for voting by the Igbos during the 2019 election is if the Federal Government organizes a referendum.

He said this in a broadcast over the weekend where he alleged that some governors in the Southeast are wicked and working for the Buhari government.

Kanu is leading a secessionist group and has been in exile in Israel since the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast region since late 2017.