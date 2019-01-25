Australian Open 2019: Djokovic Vs Nadal, Clash Of The Titans

World number one Novak Djokovic set up final against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open after beaten Lucas Pouille black and blue in a one-sided semi-final.

In what that has been regarded as a Clash of the Titans, Djokovic and Spaniard Nadal who have 31 Grand Slams titles between them will meet on Sunday.

The world number one set up their first meeting in Melbourne since their epic six-hour final in 2012 – which the Serb eventually won – with a near flawless performance against Pouille.

He made just five unforced errors and hit 29 winners on Rod Laver Arena.

“It is definitely one of the best matches I’ve ever had on this court,” said the 14-time major winner.

“Everything worked how I imagined it before the match – it was a tough one for Lucas.”

Djokovic is aiming for a seventh Australian Open crown, which would move him clear of Roy Emerson and Roger Federer in terms of all-time victories in Melbourne.

Nadal, who would trail Federer by two if he wins his 18th major, could become the first man to claim a second career Grand Slam in the Open era.