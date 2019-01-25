World number one Novak Djokovic set up a final showdown with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open on by dispatching Lucas Pouille in a one-sided semi-final.

Regarded as a Clash of the Titans, Djokovic and Nadal, who have 31 Grand Slam titles between them, will meet on Sunday.

The Serb set up their first meeting in Melbourne since their epic six-hour final in 2012 – which the 31-year-old eventually won.

He made just five unforced errors and hit 29 winners on Rod Laver Arena against Pouille.

“It is definitely one of the best matches I’ve ever had on this court,” said the 14-time major winner.

“Everything worked how I imagined it before the match – it was a tough one for Lucas.”

Djokovic is aiming for a seventh Australian Open crown, which would move him clear of Roy Emerson and Roger Federer in terms of all-time victories in Melbourne.

Nadal, who would trail Federer by two if he wins his 18th major, could become the first man to claim a second career Grand Slam in the Open era.