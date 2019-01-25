President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, says the Federal Government has failed to address some of its new offer made to the striking lecturers.

Ogunyemi said some of the fresh demands and offers include funding for the revitalisation of public universities in the country and the issue of renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

Recall that the union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Concise News understands that the lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian universities, non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

And in a bulletin sent to branches of the union, Professor Ogunyemi said: “At the meeting held on January 21, 2019, between the union and government agents (the Minister of Labour and Employment and Representatives of relevant government agencies), the government improved its earlier offer.

“However, the government has failed to address the crucial issues of funding for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

“To confuse the public about our struggle, agents of government and some haters of our principled and purposeful struggle are peddling all sorts of misinformation through various media. Members must disregard any media information unverified or not authenticated by the union.”

Concise News had reported that the federal government said it had released N163 billion to public universities from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in a bid to end the strike.

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made this known while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with the leadership of the union on Monday in Abuja.