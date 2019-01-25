Asuu Reacts To Claims That Striking Lecturers Are Selfish

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has condemned media reports and claims that the striking lecturers are selfish in their demands made to the Federal Government.

It was learned that some reports and critics have accused the union of not considering the future of students and concerned parents by insisting on an indefinite strike.

Recall that the union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Concise News understands that the lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian universities, non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

Addressing that concern on Thursday, Assu President Professor Biodun Ogunyemi told Daily Trust: “Don’t forget that ASUU members are also parents, but what we are doing now is that we are making a sacrifice for students to secure their future. We are sacrificing our today so that our children can have public universities that they can be proud of in the future.

“Those of us who are struggling now, went to public universities and if students are lucky to be in those universities they should also support us in defending the universities from collapsing.

“The trouble we are making is that we don’t want a situation in which our universities would collapse just like our primary and secondary schools have collapsed. That is the context from which we want people to appreciate the ASUU struggle. This is because public primary and secondary teachers were not supported to defend the schools. We have lost them; we don’t want a situation in which we will all be ashamed to send our children to public universities. So, the sacrifice is for the future of our children.”