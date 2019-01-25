Arsenal and Manchester United will on Friday face off at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the English FA Cup.

The old foes will be clashing for the 15th time in England’s oldest football competition, with United enjoying life under interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Under the Norwegian, the Red Devils have won seven out of seven matches, putting them in fine fettle for the trip to north London.

On the other hand, Arsenal are not devoid of confidence, too. Unai Emery’s men humbled Chelsea at home in their last match to brighten their chances of securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

Before defeating the Blues 2-0, the Gunners had been on a downward spiral after their impressive 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions ended. So the win over Mauricio Sarri’s men did not come at a better time.

And come to think of it, while Arsenal have won the FA Cup whenever they have played hosts to the Red Devils, United have lost just once in their last 14 FA Cup fourth-round matches.

That’s not all.

If you are looking for the side that have eliminated Arsenal more than any other, do not hesitate to look at United, they are the ones.

But this is interesting because no other team have eliminated Manchester United more than Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Head to head

Arsenal: 82 wins

Manchester United: 98 wins

Draw: 48