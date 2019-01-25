Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been left out of the squad to face Arsenal in the fourth round of the English FA Cup.

The Spaniard, who missed the third round match against Reading, did not travel with the rest of the United team.

There have been speculations that surround reasons the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper was left out.

Concise News understands that it was manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to rest the Spaniard.

However, the manager included former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez in the squad.

Sanchez has not played since the third round after sustaining a hamstring injury, while Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini remain sidelined for Friday’s game.

“Sanchez will be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him,” the manager said.

“As a player, pride kicks in and you think ‘I’ll show all of you’. He’s been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he’ll enjoy the game.”

Provisional squad: Romero, Grant, J Pereira, Dalot, Shaw, Young, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Fred, Matic, Herrera, A Pereira, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Sanchez, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford.