Army Kills Four Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Army has said that troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons from the insurgents in Borno State.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Ado Isa, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Col. Isa explained that troops of 7 Division of the Nigerian Army conducted a clearance operation on the terrorists‘ hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the soldiers recovered 4 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively during the clearance operation.

Other items also recovered included three Rifle Magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and three bicycles.

In reaction, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, according to Colonel Isa, commended the troops for their doggedness.

Speaking through the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, the COAS encouraged them to sustain the war against terrorism until the terrorists are flushed out and total peace and security are restored.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian Army had killed five suspected members of the Boko Haram sect during a fresh encounter in Baga town of Borno State.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Jan 21. 2019.

According to him, a combined Special Forces comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Air Force deployed in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in northern Borno engaged the insurgents on Saturday.

The terrorists were armed with two gun trucks, a vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a suicide bomber, Nwachukwu added.

They were said to have met their Waterloo while fighting to break into the formidable defensive position of the troops.

Instead of penetrating, the Theatre Command’s spokesman disclosed that the troops inflicted “devastating man and equipment casualty” on the terrorists.

“The gallant troops responded swiftly in a fierce counter-offensive, unleashing superior and overwhelming firepower on the terrorists and neutralised five of them, including a driver and a gunner firing from a gun truck, a suicide bomber in a vehicle loaded with IED and two other terrorists,” Nwachukwu said.

He added that the fierce counterattack by the soldiers also led to the destruction of a gun truck and one IED-carrying vehicle owned by the insurgents.

The troops also recovered an anti-aircraft gun and three AK 47 Rifles belonging while they were in pursuit of some of the terrorists who fled the scene.

The insurgents were neutralised barely one month after troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle I Baga, an incident which led to the loss of lives on both sides.