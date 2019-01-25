Ajimobi Assures Buhari Of Landslide Victory In South-West

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, said President Muhammadu Buhari will record an unarguable victory margin in South-West region.

According to him, people of South-West will reciprocate the President’s kind gestures to the region by ensuring that he gets a landslide victory.

The governor added that Buhari’s overall impressive performance across the country was enough reason for the people to vote for him for a second term.

Ajimobi, who is also the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Oyo South Senatorial District, declared this during a meeting with 67 interest groups in the state, in company with the APC governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and party chairman, Chief Akin Oke.

Ajimobi said apart from keeping a son of the region, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as his running mate, Buhari had done for the South-West what had eluded the region under the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party leadership.

The governor said, “Buhari is not a match for other candidates in the presidential race. This election will indicate if Nigerians really want progress or retrogression. You cannot compare a lion with a cat.

“It will be an election between light and darkness; an election between a pig and a cattle egret. It is an election between integrity and corruption. After 16 years of looting, they have come back.

“They abandoned the most important road in the entire South-West, if not the country — the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway — for 16 years; Buhari came and started fixing it. He started the light trail rail project in the same area and it is almost completed.

“Our unemployed youths are getting N30,000 monthly under the N-Power programme, the TraderMoni is addressing the needs of ordinary traders, the school feeding programme is feeding millions of pupils across the country every day.

“When we, governors, could not pay salaries as and when due, he bailed us out on several occasions without discrimination. How can we leave a man with such altruistic gestures and follow those who put us in a mess?”

Ajimobi said he was in the senatorial race to use his wealth of experience and political clout to attract development to the state like never before.

In his own remarks, Adelabu appealed to the people of the state to support him in the race for Agodi Government House to enable him to consolidate on Ajimobi’s achievements.