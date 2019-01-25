A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said the unseating President Muhammadu Buhari will save the country from destruction.

Concise News understands that Buhari will do battle with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as his major challenger to his re-election bid.

And Fani-Kayode who is a chieftain of the PDP has said that the party’s candidate is not vying for the post for selfish reasons.

In a tweet, he noted that “The struggle against Buhari is not about Atiku: it is about resisting evil and saving our country from annihilation and destruction.”

According to him, removing Buhari “is about pulling her back from the brink and saving her from the most destructive and catastrophic civil war that the world has ever seen.”