The United States and the United Kingdom have warned that politicians who instigate violence or involved in electoral fraud will be refused visas to enter their countries.

In statements issued by the US Embassy and British High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Thursday, both governments called for free and fair elections.

According to them, politicians working towards scuttling the elections would not only face a number of sanctions but would also have their family members face visa bans.

In its statement, the US Embassy said: “The conduct of the upcoming elections in Nigeria is important not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent.

“The United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in Nigeria’s upcoming elections but supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent and peaceful electoral process.

“We and other democratic nations will be paying close attention to actions of individuals, who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

“Under US immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

Meanwhile, opposition political parties on the platform of the Coalition of Political Parties have applauded this development.

The coalition’s first national spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, described the countries as the true gatekeepers of democracy.

He said, “We, the opposition parties, are in full support of this decision by the UK and the USA, the true gatekeepers of democracy.”

He further announced that the party would by Monday release a list of 15 Buhari/APC associates involved in pre-election crisis.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have thrown their weight behind the UK and the US decision to sanction anyone caught interfering with the elections.

However, the Social Democratic Party, which also supported the plan, said apart from violence and rigging, the foreign governments should add vote-buying to the list of electoral irregularities they would be on the lookout for.