2019 Elections Is A Choice Between Freedom And Slavery - Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu says next month’s general election would be a choice between freedom and slavery.

While speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Moghalu said the future of the country does not lie in the hands of either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former CBN Deputy Governor said he has offered himself to work for the realisation of a brighter future for the country.

He said: “I offer myself once again as a path for Nigeria renaissance, as the path to Nigeria resurgence, as the emancipation of the Nigerian masses and in that context the 2019 election is an emancipation struggle.

“It is more than just an election; it is a choice between freedom and slavery in the hands of our recycled politicians.

“My vision for the country rests on a tripod, to heal Nigeria and build a nation; to break the backbone of poverty and to lead Nigeria to economic transformation and thirdly, to restore Nigeria’s standing in the world. That is what we are going to do.”

Moghalu said for any leader to be able to rescue the country, such person must be very educated, have a philosophical world view, and a practical capacity for policy formation and implementation.

The YPP candidate pledged that if elected his administration would implement the new N30, minimum wage for workers, adding that his administration would end reoccurring Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes.

Moghalu added that his administration would engage in partial privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and total removal of subsidy to fight corruption.