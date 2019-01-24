Nigerian male Cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed why he has chosen to make money by being controversial. According to him, he had no one to care for him after his mum died leaving him to struggle to see himself through school.

The UNILAG graduate took to his Instagram page to delve into how poor he was during the university days due to his background.

Bobrisky revealed he was so poor that depression began to set in. He shared a throwback picture of himself with a narrative caption on how he decided to own his life.

In his words:

“Dis was me ten yrs back suffering with no mother to care for me ��. I lost my mum few month before dis pic. Out of my suffering, I still struggled to sponsor myself to University of Lagos. I study accounting….At dis time of me depression was living inside me but I choose to overcome it. Where are the Nigeria police to help me then �, where are the federal govt then to provide job opportunity to the fresh graduates? Now people wanna judge me �. I choose not to be anything to make money such as Robbery, fraudsters, killer etc…. but hustle hard with wat I know.

“If u don’t want God punish u just leave Bobrisky alone !!!!!. Now I’m a millionaire everybody wanna be a judge �‍

Pls be careful. If u don’t like my page pls just use ur unfollow button I beg u. Love u”

Concise News recalls Bobrisky was arrested and publicly disgraced by the police sometime in 2011 for adorning himself like the opposite sex and through series of controversial social media posts.