Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has reportedly agreed a loan deal with Turkish Giants Fernabache.

It was learned that Moses, whose current contract with Chelsea runs until 2021, made the decision to join Fernabache after finding it difficult to impress the Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

Concise News reports that Moses has recently turned down offers from China that would have made him move permanently from Stanford Bridge.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Super Eagles was a key part of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side that won the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season.

He thrived as a right wing-back in Conte’s preferred 3-4-3 system having previously been a bit-part player for the Blues.

But with Sarri switching to a 4-3-3 upon his arrival from Napoli over the summer, Moses has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions.

He has mostly been deployed as a wide forward, and he will now be looking to reinvigorate his career in Turkey.