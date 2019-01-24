Venezuela: Russia Condemns U.S Interference

Russian government through its Foreign Minister has publicly condemned the action of the United State of America for interfering in Venezuelan Internal Affairs.

The United States President Donald Trump had earlier pledged his support for the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president, Concise News report.

Trump said the U.S. would continue to use economic and diplomatic power to press for “the restoration of Venezuelan democracy’’.

However, the Russian foreign ministry believed the immediate recognition of Guido, by the U.S. and some regional countries are aimed at aggravating the split in the Venezuelan society and escalating the conflict, the ministry said in a statement.

“The formation of an alternative decision-making centre is a direct path to chaos and the destruction of the foundations of the Venezuelan statehood,’’ the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry accused the U.S. government of totally disregarding the norms and principles of international law and attempting to play the role of “the self-proclaimed arbiter of the destinies’’ of other nations.

We appeal to sensible Venezuelan politicians in opposition to the legitimate government of Maduro not to become pawns in someone else’s chess game,’’ the ministry said.

The Russians stressed that Venezuela’s citizens have the right to determine their future and destructive external intervention is unacceptable especially in the current extremely tense situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia considers Maduro the legitimate head of state of Venezuela and he warned against any outside attempts to usurp the supreme power of the country.