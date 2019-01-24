Van Vicker Celebrates Wife's Birthday In Grand Style

Adjoat Vicker, wife of Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker added a year to her age today, Thursday 24, 2019. The actor took to his social media page to celebrate his wife in grand style as he shower praises on her.
Van Vicker via a post on his Instagram page, along with a photo of himself and his family gushed over his wife.
The couple who have been married for fifteen years have three kids together.
He wrote:
“Wow. Another year means an addition to your years on Earth. Hip, hip, hip, hooray! You are a year older. But you don’t look it, hahaha. You look younger (women love to hear that) lol. Anyway, on your bday the kids and I present to you a 3-in-1 award. Best mom, Best wife and the Long Life award. You are that vital element we all rely on. Affable, sensitive, passionate, sweet, your shoe is way too big for anyone to fill. No wonder we look and feel the way we do under your watch. God continues to shower is Grace and blessings on your path. Happy birthday, baby. We love you”.
Vicker started out in the entertainment industry as a presenter, he has since appeared in numerous Nollywood films alongside prominent Nollywood actors, including Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Stephanie Okereke, Chika Ike and Jim Iyke.
His Nollywood movies include My Soul Mate, Heart of Fire, Popular King, Gambling with Marriage, Harvest of Love, Stolen Will, The Joy of a Prince, Discovered, The Kingdom and Against the law.