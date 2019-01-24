United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called for effective collaboration in addressing the needs of Nigeria.

Noting that poverty and infrastructural challenges are the most acute in the country, she urged governments at all levels, development partners and non-state actors to come into aid.

Speaking at a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Acceleration Conference organized by the Kaduna state government, Mohammed stressed the need for government and other stakeholders to take the issue of accurate data gathering and analysis very seriously in order to for government to effectively plan and implement its policies and programmes that will impact positively on the people.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General emphasized that ending extreme poverty in Nigeria is a huge challenge requiring sustainable solutions and concerted measures from a number of actors including national and state governments, local administrations, development partners, international organisations, the private sector, and civil society.

On his part, the host Governor, Nasir El-Rufai said his administration is working hard to generate sufficient data and has also identified the state’s baseline status of the SDGs by working closely with development partners to achieve the targets of the plan.