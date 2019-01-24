UN Commends Kaduna For Deploying Digital Technology In Governance

The Kaduna State Government has been commended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed for deploying technology to strengthen citizens engagement in governance.

Mohammed gave the commendation in Kaduna on Wednesday, after being taken through the state’s digital citizens feedback platform for monitoring government projects at the Planning and Budget Commission by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

She said that the step will ensure transparency and accountability in government, adding that it will also build the needed trust and attract public support.

“Congratulations! This is quite impressive; a laudable initiative in carrying citizens along in governance.

“There is nothing better than this in terms of citizen engagement because people need to understand what the government is doing to make their lives better,” she said.

She urged other states of the country, including the Federal Government to key-in to the technology-driven participatory and inclusive governance.

Earlier, El-Rufai explained that the state government had in March 2017 launched “Kaduna Citizens Feedback App” under the state’s Eyes and Ears Project for monitoring of government projects.

He said that the App, available on Android Play Store, is designed to serve as a means of communication between the government and the residents of the state, particularly on the status of ongoing projects across the state.

He described the Eyes and Ears Project as “a child of necessity”, saying, “You cannot trust that the instruction you give will be carried out rightly.

“This is our way of not only democratising project monitoring under the Open Government Partnership but also ensuring quality service delivery to the people.”