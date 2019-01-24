United States President Donald Trump has said he recognises Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

The announcement came minutes after the 35-year-old declared himself acting leader in Caracas on Wednesday.

A number of South American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Peru, have also recognised Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

It comes amid mass protests against President Nicolás Maduro who has overseen years of economic freefall.

Hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of basic items have driven millions of people out of Venezuela.

Maduro was sworn in for a second term earlier this month, after a vote marred by an opposition boycott and widespread claims of vote-rigging.

In response to Trump’s recognition of the opposition leader, Maduro broke diplomatic ties with the US and gave its diplomatic staff 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

He accused Washington of trying to govern Venezuela from afar and said the opposition was seeking to stage a coup.

“We’ve had enough interventionism, here we have dignity, damn it!” he said in a televised address from the presidential palace.