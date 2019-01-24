Transfer: Frankie De Jong Joins Barcelona

Fc Barcelona confirms the signing of Ajax sensation, Frankie De Jong on their social media platform.

With the arrival of Frenkie De Jong we add talent, youth and Barça style to our sporting project. We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come. Welcome, Frenkie! pic.twitter.com/9HCHmrlqvj — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) January 23, 2019

The Netherlands midfielder set to join on a five-year deal ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Spanish giant has said to have paid an initial fee of €75million on Wednesday to get the 21-year-old signature.

De Jong who admits he had talks with other European giants prior to signing at the Nou Camp confirmed his happiness joining the Blaugrana.

“I am happy, proud and also somewhat relieved that it’s now all behind us.

“I spoke to PSG, yes. I rang Maxwell to tell him I was not joining them and my agent informed PSG. I also spoke with Guardiola about a move to Man City.

“Clubs all try to convince you when they want you. I am happy and proud that they did so much to get me.

“Barcelona has wanted me for a long time, they already tried to sign me last year. But they also have their financial situation, they can’t just spend loads of money.”