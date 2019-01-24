Tope Alabi and songwriter/photographer TY Bello have finally released their 17-track joint album, ‘The Spirit Of Light’.

The video teaser for the album was shared on social media by TY Bello on Thursday, January 24th.

The duo had in November 2018 released a single titled “Logan Ti Ode” featuring George from the joint album.

Logan Ti Ode is a song that ministers about God’s Instant healing, blessing and wonders immediately he intervenes.

Excited TY Bello took to her social media page to announce the release of the joint album, she wrote:

“IMOLE DE: Tope Alabi, TY Bello and George. (Link to the full song in my bio… full video out on my YouTube page…don’t forget to subscribe for more)

“In 2015, I began spontaneous worship sessions on Thursdays , the sessions were very simple .. just me and @davidnkennorand then @biggorgy making music for the audience of one .. Over the years I’ve had some amazing people join me in these sessions .. so Thursday’s are my favorite days …meeting and fellowship in God’s presence, singing new and unwritten songs and so that others can join in worship,.The Spirit of Light Album with Tope Alabi is the product of one of these unscripted meetings. The album is a spontaneous worship session with seventeen fresh songs performed live over a three-hour period. Imole De is the heart cry for everyone to come into God’s light. These are very dark days. Yet, it’s clear that the love of God passionately reaches out to humanity. To every man, God has made Himself available as “Father, Saviour, and Friend. He is near to each and every one of us; willing and able to save and deliver”.

Watch the video teaser below: