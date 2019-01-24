Super Eagles Forward Ahmed Musa Loses Mum

Super Eagles Star Ahmed Musa through his twitter account announced the of his mother.
Nigerian left winger who currently plays for Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr had previously wished his mum a quick recovery from an ailment before she passed on.
What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5kPIieyyn0
— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 24, 2019
I am sure being tucked in bed is not the best thing you know to do. All your children are waiting for you to get out of bed and say 'I am back in action'. Get well soon Sweet Mum!❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LC9gIEaXgI
— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 23, 2019