Newlywed Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko known by stage name Simi has dropped her first solo in 2019.

The songwriter released a brand new tune titled Ayo (Joy).

The X3M first lady, who recently got married to singer Adekunle Gold and presently on her honeymoon vacation at Cape Town, South Africa dropped the new solo on Thursday, January 24.

“Ayo” was produced by Legendury Beatz.

The release of “Ayo” came few days after the celebrity couple dropped ‘Promise’ with her husband Adekunle Gold chronicling their love story.

Concise News gathered that the couple will be releasing a joint album later in the year.

Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008 titled Ogaju.

However, her career came into limelight in 2014 after she released “Tiff”, a song which was nominated in two categories at The Headies 2015.

Listen to “Ayo” below: