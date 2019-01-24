Samsung's Galaxy S10 May Come With Cryptocurrency Wallet

Photos posted by leaker of mobile things Ben Geskin allegedly show a Samsung Galaxy S10 feature called the “Samsung Blockchain KeyStore,” which allows users to import a cryptocurrency wallet or create a new one, reports Mashable.

The feature is located in the phone’s “Biometrics and security” menu. Its description says “Samsung Blockchain KeyStore is a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency,” and it appears to support only Ethereum at the moment.

The existence of such a feature was first reported by SamMobile, which claims the wallet will also support Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens.

While there are plenty of third-party cryptocurrency wallets to choose from on Android, a built-in crypto wallet from Samsung is a pretty big deal. It comes at a time when several companies, including Sirin Labs, Sikur and HTC, are starting to sell cryptocurrency-oriented phones. And even though the crypto market is in a big slump, price-wise, things are moving forward in terms of development and adoption.

As for the S10’s specs and features, here’s a quick rundown: It’ll come in three sizes (see leaked photo above), with the most powerful of the bunch being a 6.4-inch phone with three rear cameras, a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) as part of a new Exynos chip, wireless charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among other features.