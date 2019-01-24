PSG Progress To The Last 16 As Neymar Left Pitch In Tears

Paris St Germain (PSG) beat Racing Strasbourg 2-0 on Wednesday to progress to the round 16 of the French cup as Brazillian Neymar left the pitch in tears after suffering an ankle injury.

Neymar received a knock and twisted his ankle after an hour in a French Cup last 32 games.

The Brazillian striker could be a doubt in taking part in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg fixture against Manchester United in three weeks time.

Paris Saint Germain key players like midfielder Marco Verratti have recently struggled for fitness.

Thomas Tuchel’s side prevailed at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a goal in each half from Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.