The Presidency has claimed that the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, withdrew from the presidential race because of the massive support for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning by the spokesperson for Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, she took the decision after “extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and the Diaspora.”

The former Minister of Education fondly called Madam Oby by her fans, however, said that she wants to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16 election.

Reacting in a post on her Twitter handle, the social media aide to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, however, said Ezekwesili chickened out after watching the mammoth crowd that continues to receive the President across the nation.

She wrote: “Oby Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of ACPN, has chickened out after watching the mammoth crowd that continues to receive Mr. Integrity across the nation, she has pulled out of the Presidential Race, letting her followers down. Buhari will never let us down.”

You will recall that Concise News had earlier reported that the ACPN candidate pulled out of the 2019 presidential race 23 days to the 2019 elections which promoted her party to endorse incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate.