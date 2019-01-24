Nude Photos: Tonto Dikeh Replies Blackmailers

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has responded to blackmailers who threatened to release some nude pictures of hers which they claimed to have in their possession.
The blackmailers threatened to release Tonto Dikeh’s nude alongside other A-list Nigerian celebrities.
Tonto shared the blackmailer’s message on her Instagram page with the caption:
“THESE ONES ARE STILL LEARNING,
IF I GIVE YOU GUYS A DIRTY SLAP YOU WILL RELEASE MY NUDES TODAY..
How dare you have my nudes and decide to release it at weekend,Do you know how much I have spent on my body so far..
Don’t play with me ,RELEASE THE poo LETS MAKE MONEY..
I WANNA BLOW SO DONT LET ME DROP IT BEFORE YOU LAD!!
#securingthebag2019
#PS:- if you release a photo shopped picture of me,I WILL SHOOT YOU IN THE HEAD AND GO TO JAIL,I will hunt you down and do really bad things to everyone you Love..
DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME @nigerianpolice”.
The mother of one disclosed that they contacted her for some money or else they would include hers in the list of celebrities they plan on bringing down this weekend by posting their nudes.