Ezekwesili Reveals How She'll Deal With Corrupt Politicians, Boko Haram 
Oby Ezekwesili. Photo credit: Twitter.

Former Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Thursday, stirred reactions from Nigerians online after she announced her withdrawal from the 2019 presidential race.

Concise News had earlier reported that the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) pulled out of the 2019 presidential race 23 days to the 2019 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning by the spokesperson for Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, she took the decision after “extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and the Diaspora.”

But the former World Bank chief said that she wanted to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16 election.

Her withdrawal has since elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

See some reactions gathered by Concise News from the ever-busy micro-blogging website:

