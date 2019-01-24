Former Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Thursday, stirred reactions from Nigerians online after she announced her withdrawal from the 2019 presidential race.

Concise News had earlier reported that the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) pulled out of the 2019 presidential race 23 days to the 2019 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning by the spokesperson for Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, she took the decision after “extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and the Diaspora.”

But the former World Bank chief said that she wanted to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16 election.

Her withdrawal has since elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

See some reactions gathered by Concise News from the ever-busy micro-blogging website:

Declare for President. Collect donations into millions. Refuse to campaign. Quit race. Become richer. Madam Oby Ezekwesili is a yahoo boy. — Hydra Deji Adeyanju (@BrianJDennis) January 24, 2019

Madam Oby thank you for making me lose 250k from @Stalyf and another 50k from @YemieFASH

But on the other hand, I have a newfound respect for both men. They warned me and predicted Oby Ezekwesili stepping down. They saw this coming pic.twitter.com/h9ored3ZG6 — Life Outreach Global 🌍 (@TheLifeOutreach) January 24, 2019

Oby Ezekwesili stepping down this close to the February election just goes on to prove that the Nigerian politics is a joke. And if you choose to die for the sake of any politician, you’re the biggest fool around — AJ | Adonai Jonathan (@Mrmanhere_) January 24, 2019

Mrs Oby Ezekwesili withdraws her 2019 Presidential candidacy. Thank you for putting the people of Nigeria 1st. I’m proud to be part of the few who believe we need a new way of doing things in Nigeria. I hope a viable 3rd force will come soon. As for me, I am tired of the oldies. pic.twitter.com/q8ruAovenC — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) January 24, 2019

Flash:

Oby Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of ACPN, has chickened out. After watching The mammoth crowd that continues to receive Mr. Integrity across the nation, she has pulled out of the Presidential Race, letting her followers down.@MBuhari will never let us down. pic.twitter.com/EXzphsYxFy — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 24, 2019

1. Debate with Atiku and keep attacking him, backing it up by saying you were a Minster when he was VP. 2. Move to create a coalition that will sway voters unwilling to vote Buhari. Oby Ezekwesili works for Buhari. — Alhaji Table Breaker (@yemi_adebowale) January 24, 2019

The truth is that Oby Ezekwesili has no electoral value, she can't even win her local government. Infact, Kingsley Moghalu, Oby, Sowore and Fela can only defeat PDP & APC in a debate not on ballot — Your Village People (@Onyema_Donald) January 24, 2019

@atiku's decision not to debate with the trio of Oby Ezekwesili, Fela Durotoye & Kingsley Moghalu shows up to be sound now doesn't it? https://t.co/1Im9833SEE — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) January 24, 2019

Atiku is corrupt. Atiku is corrupt. Atiku is a thief. OKAY

But what will happen to all the dollars, cars and others donations Oby Ezekwesili got…:

Na so corruption Dey start

*smiles* https://t.co/8OgQBFAGQt — Atiku Abubakar (@The_Atiku) January 24, 2019

Madam Oby Ezekwesili trending, If you don't know why, here is the highlight 👇👇👇👇 Commentator: I think she thought that was the finish line 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K6nhr1JOpj — Royal-Tee (@ObajemuJnr) January 24, 2019

Oby Ezekwesili has stepped down to help build a single coalition against the incumbents. My next preferred candidate is Kingsley Moghalu, and if all other 3rd force presidential candidates consolidate around one person, it can become significant enough to shake the status quo. — Mark Essien (@markessien) January 24, 2019

After donations here and there, Madam Oby Ezekwesili even went for #2019Debate #Presidentialdebate2019, only for her to withdraw from presidential race today. If you look at this situation very well, you can see political Yahoo Yahoo there . — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 24, 2019