The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it will increase the Value Added Tax, VAT, on some items in the course of the year. This was made known through the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who added that it will include carbonated drinks as well as some luxury items.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been sued by the Buhari Campaign Organisation for alleged defamation. The Buhari organisation instituted a N40million defamation suit against Atiku, accusing him of defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his family.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with Inec’s up-to-date preparations for the 2019 general election. Buhari stated this when he received the members of the European Union Observer Mission (EOM) at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Federal Government has filed charges against the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu for alleged fraud to the tune of N2.5bn. Concise News understands that the charge also involved founder of Pinnacle Communications Limited; Lucky Omonuwa; and its Managing Director, Dipo Onifade.

In other Nigeria News, Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied claims that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, travelled to the United States as his aide. Concise News had reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that Atiku was finally allowed to travel to the US because he posed as an aide to Saraki.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the N27,000 minimum wage approved by the National Council of State on Tuesday. Concise News understands that the Council approved the minimum wage after its meeting in Abuja. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also yesterday rejected N27, 000 as the minimum wage for the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released lists of Ninety-One registered political parties in Nigeria. Concise News understands that the released parties are permissible to partake in the forthcoming General Elections at any level.

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Geidam town in Yobe state, shooting sporadically to send many residents of the town in flight. Concise News gathered that the insurgents took advantage of the market to infiltrate the town pretending to be traders.

Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland recorded wins on matchday four in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to lead Groups A and B. While the Naze Millionaires increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri, MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.

Chocolate City boss Jude Abaga, musically known as M.I, has ventured into movie production as the rapper disclosed his interest in Nollywood via his Instagram page.

