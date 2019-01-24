Zambian Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, Lawrence Sichalwe, has landed in trouble by sharing pornographic video in a WhatsApp group.

Police said the minister committed an offence of being in possession of a pornographic video.

Although Sichalwe claims to have mistakenly posted the video, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo is of the view that whether or not he posted the video by mistake, he committed an offence of being in possession of pornographic material.

She says there is no way a video can be shared if he wasn’t in possession of it, adding that since the law is not segregative, the minister may be prosecuted irrespective of his office.

And when reached, Sichalwe said that he had no comment since everything is already on social media.