Mikel Remains Eagles' Captain Till He Says Otherwise- Rohr

Super Eagles’ boss Gernot Rohr disclose Mikel Obi remains Eagles’ captain until he changes his mind or stops for the national team.

The Franco-German tactician who was present at Agege Stadium to watch Match Day 4 between MFM FC and Rangers International FC of Enugu, made the comments concerning the former Chelsea star.

According to him, the former Tianjin TEDA midfielder took the right step by moving back to Europe to plight his trade in the English League once again.

He, however, said the move will make him play competitive football and be closer to his family.

“We are very happy with the news about Mikel joining Middlesborough because it has been a long time he played last for the team, but he is a player who really wants to play for the team.

“He wishes to return to Europe to be with his family and find a good club which he has done. Right now, he needs more time to be back in the team because we have yet to see him after the World Cup.

“We want him to come back to the national team like other players. If he is playing well with his new team, he stands a chance of coming back to us, but he has not told me he will quit the team.

“He remains the captain of the team till he says otherwise, we will be happy to have him back for his experience,” he said.

Mikel, 31, penned a new deal with the English Championship side, Middlesborough who currently sits on the fifth position in the Championship.

The Super Eagles manager, however, hopes Eagles’ striker Odion Ighalo who also plight his trade alongside Mikel Obi in the Chinese Super League, gets another club in Europe.

“The same issue like Mikel goes to Ighalo, there is now a big winter break in the Chinese league, even if the league is on, I am not sure that he wants to remain there.

“Ighalo wants to come back to Europe, though he still has a contract with his Chinese club. Right now, he wants a club in England or Turkey, I hope he can play again in a good club, just like other players, I want him to be fit.

“He has also contributed well to the national team, we enjoyed his contributions to the team,” he said.