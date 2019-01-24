English Championship side Middlesborough have unveiled Super Eagles captain and former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi.

Boro posted a video of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner already training with his new teammates.

Mikel, who earlier terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda, it was learned, returned to Europe to get closer to his Russian-based family.

Expressing his delights, Obi said: “I think for me its all about the team. The team have put our heads together and help each other.

” I don’t believe in individual player. If anyone knows me in Chelsea, I’ve always played for the for the team.

“The team always come me and this is exactly and this is exactly what am going to do here. I am going to put the team first and try to help the boys, try to help the club and hopefully, we will all achieve great come the end of the season.”

Play for the name on the front of the shirt – and they'll remember the name on the back 💪👕@mikel_john_obi excited to be joining 'family club' #Boro ➡️ https://t.co/qvEO8laTOp #UTB pic.twitter.com/qOVUjtZiYi — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 24, 2019

The Eagles skipper, on a short term with Boro, has been handed the club’s Number 2 shirt.