League Cup: City Ease To Final With 10-0 Aggregate

Manchester City beat League One side Burton Albion 10-0 aggregate to book their place in the League Cup final.

The Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Burton Albion 1-0 in the second fixture at the Pirelli Stadium.

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the night after he slotted in a Riyad Mahrez cutback pass in the 26th minute.

The citizens will now wait to face the winner between Chelsea and Tottenham in the League Cup final.

Guardiola used the match to hand some of the team’s young players their debut match as there nothing more to play for after winning the previous encounter by 9-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The City’s gaffer, however, gave Ian Poveda, Eric Garcia, and Philippe Sandler the chance to play for the club as he fielded a mixture of experienced and young players with Aguero, Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne starting.