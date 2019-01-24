Félix Tshisekedi as been sworn in as president of DR Congo, with Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta the only African head of state at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Kenyan president was at the presidential palace in Kinshasa as the other 17 invited heads of state did not honour the invitation.

The first peaceful transition in the country in nearly 60 years still has many in doubt as they believe his opponent Martin Faylulu won the election and has been denied the office by a backroom deal between Mr Kabila and Mr Tshisekedi.

In a report by Concise News, the influential Catholic Church, which deployed election observers on voting day said the official data did not match its own numbers.

Mr Fayulu’s appeal to the Constitutional Court for a vote re-count was rejected, and critics say the body is too close to outgoing President Kabila and lacks independence.

However, the outgoing president Mr Kabila while addressing the nation Wednesday disclosed his satisfaction with the incoming president, says he has no regret.

Kabila pleaded with Congolese to rally round and show support to his successor.

The new president is mostly known for being the son of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, who was regarded as one of DR Congo’s most important pro-democracy advocates.

The UDPS party President Tshisekedi leads were founded in 1982 by his father, who turned it into the largest opposition party. But President Tshisekedi, 55, insists he is not trying to rival his father.