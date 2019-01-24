The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has concluded the identification and recruitment of 814,453 ad hoc staff for the forthcoming general election.

According to the commission who told the National Council of State, arrangement for the timely receipt and speedy distribution of sensitive materials had also been made.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, stated this in his presentation to the National Council of State at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja on Tuesday. The presentation slide was given to journalists on Wednesday.

INEC also expressed its commitment to the provision of a level playing field to its “numerous publics and a qualitative, seamless and ‘hassle-free’ electoral services for the electorate in all our actions and operations.”

Yakubu said, “The 2015 general election was a watershed in the history of our democracy. INEC is fully aware of the enormity of conducting the 2019 general elections and will spare no effort at safeguarding the integrity and credibility of our elections and the consolidation of our democracy.

“The identifications and recruitment of 814,453 ad hoc staff for the election is concluded and training will commence on January 23 (Wednesday).

“The 2019 general elections will be the largest single-day peacetime logistics and security undertaken by the commission since 1999 with 84 million voters, 91 political parties, 23, 213 candidates vying for 1,558 positions, involving over 814,000 electoral officials.

“The conduct and delivery of credible elections by safeguarding and defending the transparency and integrity of the electoral process is a sacred duty that the commission will discharge honourably within constitutional and legal framework in order to nurture, sustain and continuously deepen democracy in our country.”