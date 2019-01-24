Imo APC Dismisses Hope Uzodinma

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State on Thursday announced the immediate expulsion of its governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The announcement was made by the state chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

Nwafor said that the expulsion became necessary in order to save the party from disintegration and electoral misfortunes.

The party chairman accused the APC governorship candidate of sponsoring opposition candidates against the party’s candidates in the state.

He said, “Senator Hope Uzodinma has been sponsoring the All Progressives Grand Alliance Senatorial candidate, Senator Osita Izunaso instead of the APC Senatorial candidate in Imo West, Governor Rochas Okorocha.”

“He has also been running parallel exco in his Omuma ward and issuing party cards without recourse to party excos.”

A statement jointly signed by Nwafor, and the Secretary, Obioma Ireagwu, read, “this is to inform you that the All Progressives Congress, Omuma Ward of Oru East Local Government Area in Imo State has expelled Senator Hope Uzodinma from the party due to certain inordinate and anti-party activities perpetrated by him and his cohorts.”

“The Imo State Working Committee of our great party has examined the processes and procedures of the sanction on Senator Hope Uzodinma by his Ward as affirmed by the Local Government organ of the party in Oru East.

“Conclusively, the State Working Committee satisfied with the procedures and decision of Omuma Ward, hereby affirm the expulsion order as well”.

Uzodinma is the party’s flag bearer in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state on March 2.