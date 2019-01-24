Nigeria’s House of Representatives has directed the ministries of Budget and National Planning and that of finance to correct the “irreconcilable differences” in the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The speaker of the house, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, gave the directive on Wednesday after lawmakers in he nation’s lower legislative chamber spotted errors in the document.

Concise News reports that Chika Adamu from Niger state called the attention of the lawmakers to discrepancies in the allocations of respective ministries.

According to Adamu, the proposed allocations to the ministries of finance, education, budget and national planning; budget office and the office of the secretary to the government of the federation under main statutory components did not correspond with the total summary in the budget document.

The lawmaker, based on his observation, said there was the need to reconcile the discrepancies before the commencement of debate on the various provisions in the bill.

But another lawmaker Ahman Pategi said the difference in figures could be a typographical error because all figures, apart from those in the summary section, were correct.

To this end, speaker Dogara said: “There are so many irreconcilable differences in the figures allotted in the budget. By tomorrow, they must give us reconciled figures,” he said.

“I will direct the relevant committee to direct the ministry of finance and budget/national planning. Today, we confine ourselves to the general principles of the budget.”