French Side Monaco Suspends Manager Thierry Henry

Monaco has suspended its manager Thierry Henry as the club decides on removing him as the team’s permanent manager.

Henry a former Arsenal player has been in charge to the French said in October but the team has remained in the relegation zone and are just one point off the foot of the table.

“AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend Thierry Henry from his duties as coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday.”

He signed a three-year contract with the club until the summer of 2021 and has just won four games in his first 20 matches.

On Tuesday, the Ligue 1 side were eliminated from the French Cup by Metz after a 3-1 home defeat