Four Persons In Plateau Die Over LASSA Outbreak

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kuden Kamshak says Four persons have died as a result of Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever in Plateau State.

According to him, 22 suspected cases were taken for samples and thirteen were later confirmed to have the virus out which of four did not survive.

Kamshak further explained that the remaining patients are been managed at Bingham Teaching Hospital as well as the Jos University Teaching Hospital where they are responding to treatment.

He said the primary contacts are also being monitored by the surveillance team.

The outbreak is currently prevalent in Jos North, Jos South, Shendam, Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

With the resurgence of the disease, the Federal Government has activated emergency response centres in the country.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, announced this in a statement signed by him on Tuesday.

The NCDC boss added that recent epidemiological data showed that the trend usually occurs during the dry season – between January and April.

“As at 13 January 2019, a total of 60 confirmed cases have been reported in eight states,” he stated.