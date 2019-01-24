The United African Company (UAC) building at Marina, Lagos Island was gutted by fire on Thursday.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), the fire started at around 12:55pm.

LASTMA added that emergency responders were on the scene of the fire.

The agency, however, failed to state whether they were casualties or not.

Concise News gathered that fire service officials were on ground to battle the fire on the high-rising building.

It was also learned that staff were evacuated and were seen standing downstairs watching the building.