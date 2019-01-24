Fayemi Launches Free Health Mission In Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, says his administration will remedy the lapses in the state’s health sector in the last four years.

He said this on Wednesday while flagging off the first phase of his administration’s free health programme called the Ekiti Free Health Mission in Ikere Ekiti.

“I’m sad to say, that our health in this city has declined considerably in the last four years,” the governor said.

“Mortality rate among children which was 49 deaths per thousand population has come to 69 deaths per thousand, but I believe we have to reverse the trend and bring Ekiti back to our pride of place in terms of healthcare for our people.

“Not just because it is good to have good health indices but more important because it makes economic sense.

“If we have a healthy population, you’re likely to have a much more-healthy population and that is why this mission has started within the first 100 days of our administration”.

The scheme according to him, will cover all 16 Local Government Areas of the state.