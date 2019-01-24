Egypt's Ismaily Booted Out Of Caf Champions League

The Confederation of African Football has disqualified Egyptian club Ismaily from the African Champions League after fans forced the abandonment of Friday’s home fixture against Club Africain.

Cameroon referee Neant Alioum was forced to to order the teams into the changing rooms in stoppage time after Ismaily fans threw stones and water bottles at match officials and the Tunisian club’s players.

The Tunisian visitors were leading 2-1 then.

Caf expelled Ismaily from this season’s competition, having disqualified Algerian side Entente Sportive de Setif after similar scenes in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Ismaily’s results in Group C have been annulled, leaving Algerians CS Constantine top with six points from two games.

Club African and DR Congo side TP Mazembe now have no points from one game.

TP Mazembe had beaten Ismaily 2-0.

Despite a number of incidents involving unruly fans in recent years, Egypt were named as hosts of the 2019 African Nations Cup earlier this month.

The violence had forced local officials to limit the number of spectators at domestic fixtures to 5,000.