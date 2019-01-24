The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday convicted two former officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State for bribery and money laundering offences.

Christian Nwosu, an ex-Administrative Secretary with INEC and Tijani Bashir were found guilty of nine counts bordering on money laundering to the tune of N264, 880,000.

However, one of the accused persons, Nwosu, was absent in court.

The former INEC officials were also found guilty of benefiting from a sum of $115.01m which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, doled out to compromise the 2015 elections.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Nwosu and Bashir collected N30m from the Diezani funds.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, then adjourned the case till Friday for sentencing.